Bradley is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
For the second consecutive game, the Red Sox are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Jared Koenig), so the lefty-hitting Bradley once again bows out of the lineup. Christian Arroyo will replace Bradley in right field and bat ninth.
