Bradley isn't starting Tuesday against the Angels, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bradley returned to the lineup during Monday's win over the Angels and went 0-for-3. He'll retreat to the bench a day later while Christian Arroyo starts in right field and bats eighth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hitless in return•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Returns from paternity list•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Should return against Angels•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Placed on paternity leave•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Sitting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Knocks in four in win•