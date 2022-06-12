Bradley is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mariners.
Bradley is hitting .233 with zero home runs and zero steals over his last 10 games. Christian Arroyo gets the nod in right field with lefty Robbie Ray on the hill for Seattle.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hitless in return•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Returns from paternity list•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Should return against Angels•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Placed on paternity leave•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Sitting Friday•