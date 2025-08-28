Duran went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Baltimore.

Duran (95 percent catch probability) and Ceddane Rafaela (85 percent) were poised to be the goats after the two outfielders allowed a harmless fly ball drop between them in the seventh inning, which gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead. That's the kind of mistake that would have haunted a younger Duran, but two innings later, he led off the top of the ninth with a single and scored on a Rafaela home run. Duran's multi-hit effort was his first in 16 games, as he attempts to break out of an August slump in which he's posted a .220/.343/.354 slash line.