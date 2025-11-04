The Red Sox and Duran avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.7 million contract Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The team had an $8 million option on Duran, but it will bring him back at a slightly lower salary than that. Duran will remain under club control through the end of the 2028 season. The 29-year-old outfielder slashed .256/.332/.442 with 16 home runs and 24 stolen bases across 157 contests for Boston in 2025.