Duran (ankle) will start in center field and lead off in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

As expected, Duran will return after a brief injury scare. He was seen flexing his left foot Tuesday -- the same foot he had surgery on last August -- but it seems he's already put the issue behind him. If healthy, Duran will serve as Boston's primary leadoff man against both righties and lefties.

