Duran (toe) will not play in Grapefruit League games until March 1, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston considers Duran fully recovered from last August's surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left big toe, but the team will nonetheless ease the outfielder back into game action. Duran is expected to be ready to roll by Opening Day and is slated to serve as the Red Sox' leadoff hitter. His absence from the lineup will give Ceddanne Rafaela more opportunities to establish himself in center field.