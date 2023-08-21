Duran is expected to avoid a trip to the injured list after being lifted from Sunday's win over the Yankees with a left toe injury, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Duran's removal was considered precautionary, as he didn't even need X-rays on his toe and has been diagnosed with a contusion. Furthermore, the Red Sox haven't added another position player to the taxi squad. Of more concern are Duran's struggles at the plate so far in August, as he's been limited to just a .602 OPS so far in 17 games. Duran could end up finding himself as the odd man out more often than not in a four-man outfield rotation that includes Masataka Yoshida, Alex Verdugo and Adam Duvall.