Duran is expected to be back in the Red Sox' lineup Thursday after exiting Tuesday's game versus the Rays with left ankle tightness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Duran was seen flexing the same foot he had surgically repaired before being removed, which set off alarms. However, as it turns out it seems to be just a minor, unrelated ankle issue and he's expected to be fine. Duran is 1-for-6 with one stolen base so far during Grapefruit League play.