Duran went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win against Cincinnati.

Duran knocked an RBI double in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the sixth. He's produced four straight multi-hit performances, eight in his last 11 games, and 12 in 20 appearances this month. Duran is hitting .384 (33-for-86) with 12 extra-base hits and nine steals in June. His season slash line is up to .288/.352/.483 through 359 plate appearances.