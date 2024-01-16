Duran (toe) will not face any limitations during spring training, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Duran had surgery in late August to repair the flexor tendon in his left big toe. His rehab has evidently gone off without a hitch, clearing the way for a normal spring. Duran slashed .295/.346/.482 with eight homers and 24 steals across 102 games before getting injured and is slated to man center field on an everyday basis for the Red Sox in 2024.