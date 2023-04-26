Duran went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 8-6 win over Baltimore.

Duran's first homer of the season was a showy one -- the first grand slam of his career. That gave starter Corey Kluber a comfortable 7-0 cushion after three innings. The outfielder has been on fire since being called up from Triple-A Worcester last Monday, hitting .387 (12-for-31) with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI and a 1.062 OPS. Duran's had two previous seasons in the majors but hasn't shown anything close to what's going on now.