Duran (toe) is starting in left field and batting leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Manager Alex Cora previously said the 27-year-old would serve as the DH in his spring debut, but he'll instead man left field. Duran had a delayed start to spring training while completing his recover from August toe surgery, but he has plenty of time to ramp up his workload before Opening Day.