Duran (toe) is starting in left field and batting leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager Alex Cora previously said the 27-year-old would serve as the DH in his spring debut, but he'll instead man left field. Duran had a delayed start to spring training while completing his recover from August toe surgery, but he has plenty of time to ramp up his workload before Opening Day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Set to rejoin lineup Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Delayed start to Grapefruit League•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Will be Boston's leadoff hitter•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Fully cleared for spring training•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Begins weight-bearing exercises•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Transferred to 60-day IL•