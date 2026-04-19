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Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Duran started the previous seven games before taking a seat for Saturday's contest, and he'll sit again Sunday while in the midst of a 5-for-34 slump. Lefty Framber Valdez is starting for Detroit, and Duran hasn't started against a southpaw since Opening Day. Roman Anthony is manning left field Sunday while Willson Contreras rests his legs as the designated hitter.

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