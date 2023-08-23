Duran was fitted for a walking boot Wednesday as the Red Sox continue to evaluate the MRI results on his left toe, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Duran landed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after spraining a toe on his left foot while climbing the wall in Sunday's series finale against the Yankees. It sounds like his stay on the IL is going to last longer than 10 days, but there should be more clarity in general later this week. Adam Duvall has been covering center field for Boston in Duran's absence. Wilyer Abreu got the start in left field Wednesday at Houston.