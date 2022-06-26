Duran went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases Saturday in a 4-2 victory versus Cleveland.

Duran recorded his first four-hit game as a major-leaguer -- in fact, he hadn't notched more than two hits in any contest prior to Saturday -- and he stole a pair of bags in a contest for the second time this season. The rookie also gave Boston an important insurance run in the ninth inning with his run-scoring single. Duran has been impressive in 12 games in the big-leagues thus far, posting a .319/.373/.489 slash line with eight runs, three RBI and four stolen bases.