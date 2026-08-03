Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Snaps homer drought

Duran went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Duran snapped a 22-game homer drought with a solo shot in the sixth inning. It was the last of the four HRs hit by Boston, which completed a sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. When the Red Sox spiraled in the first half, Duran's name often came up in trade speculation, but the team's recent turnaround makes them buyers heading into Monday's trade deadline. Duran, who entered the All-Star break with a .194 average clawed his way back to .200 following Sunday's contest (.233 in second half).