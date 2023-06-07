Duran started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a double in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Cleveland.

Duran, who was held out of the starting nine Monday against Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan, returned as a starter against Guardians righty Shane Bieber. The Red Sox gave Duran a vote of confidence Monday, when the team designated Raimel Tapia for assignment to make room for Christian Arroyo's return from a hamstring injury. It's up to Duran to fulfill the team's belief. After a scorching hot start when he first arrived from Triple-A Worcester, Duran has cooled off significantly, batting .132 over the last 15 games. With Adam Duvall (wrist) due back Friday, Duran's opportunities are expected to be reduced.