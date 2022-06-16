Duran started in center field and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-1 win over Oakland.

Duran was added to Boston's roster after Christian Arroyo was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Rob Refsnyder (undisclosed), who had started the previous two games in center, was banged up following Tuesday's game. With Enrique Hernandez (hip) possibly nearing a return when eligible Saturday, playing time for both Duran and Refsnyder will dry up, and presumably one will be sent back to the minors.