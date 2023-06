Duran is absent from the lineup for Monday's tilt versus the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

He'll get a day off as the Rays throw lefty ace Shane McClanahan, with Enrique Hernandez patrolling center field. Duran has just a .336 OPS with a 42.3 percent strikeout rate over his last 13 games, which isn't great timing with Adam Duvall (wrist) due back later this week.