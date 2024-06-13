Duran went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Phillies.

Duran singled in the third inning, hit an RBI single and scored in the fifth then doubled in the sixth. Duran has been stellar through 10 games in June, hitting .357 with six extra-base hits, five RBI and four steals. He is doing a bit everything in 2024, hitting .269 with five home runs, 28 RBI, 44 runs scored and 15 steals while hitting leadoff for the Red Sox.