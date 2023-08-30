Duran underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn flexor tendon in his left big toe, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Duran has been sidelined for the past week and found out Monday that surgery was needed to repair his left big toe. He will miss the remainder of the season but should be ready to go for the start of spring training. When healthy this season, Duran looked like one of the position players the Red Sox can build around, slashing .295/.346/.482 with eight home runs and 24 stolen bases in 102 games.