Rodriguez (oblique) will start a rehab assignment this week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez has missed the first month of the 2023 campaign while dealing with an oblique strain he suffered during Grapefruit League play. The left-hander will likely need a handful of games at least before he's ready to rejoin the Boston bullpen, but he'll be a welcome addition considering how many injuries the Red Sox pitching staff has dealt with in 2023.
