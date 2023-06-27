Rodriguez (shoulder) will make at least one more rehab appearance before being activated from the injured list, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Rodriguez struggled in his first two rehab outings at Triple-A Worcester before striking out three of the four total batters he faced there Sunday in a scoreless frame. He's been sidelined since the beginning of June due to left shoulder inflammation.
