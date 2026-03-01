default-cbs-image
Oviedo (illness) is scheduled to start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The right-hander was sent home from camp Thursday due to an illness, but he's ready to make his second start of spring training Monday. Oviedo allowed a run on three walks and a hit over 1.2 frames during his spring debut last week.

