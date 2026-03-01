Red Sox's Johan Oviedo: Recovered from illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oviedo (illness) is scheduled to start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
The right-hander was sent home from camp Thursday due to an illness, but he's ready to make his second start of spring training Monday. Oviedo allowed a run on three walks and a hit over 1.2 frames during his spring debut last week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Johan Oviedo: Dealing with illness•
-
Red Sox's Johan Oviedo: Wild in spring opener•
-
Red Sox's Johan Oviedo: Team wants more explosion•
-
Red Sox's Johan Oviedo: Positive fastball signs in return•
-
Red Sox's Johan Oviedo: Gets $1.55 million from Boston•
-
Red Sox's Johan Oviedo: Headed to Boston•