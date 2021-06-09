Plawecki (jaw) is available off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Plawecki was removed from Tuesday's contest due to a jaw contusion, but he's feeling better Wednesday. Christian Vazquez will continue to handle most of the work at catcher ahead of Plawecki, who likely won't be in line for more than one or two starts most weeks.
