Plawecki will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Angels, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

A heavy slate of day games after night games has allowed Plawecki to claim more playing time of late, as he'll handle catching duties for the third time in five game while No. 1 backstop Christian Vazquez sits. Plawecki has done little to move the needle across his 26 plate appearances on the season, slashing .174/.200/.174 with an RBI and a run.