Plawecki (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Plawecki landed on the COVID-19 IL earlier this week but was able to quickly clear the protocols and rejoin the team. Now that he's available, the 31-year-old will reclaim backup duties behind starting catcher Christian Vazquez. Connor Wong was optioned to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.
