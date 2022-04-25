Plawecki (illness) is back with the Red Sox on Monday after a stint on the COVID-19 injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Plawecki tested positive for the virus last Monday, but he's evidently now over his symptoms and has tested negative. He'll return to his role as Christian Vazquez's backup behind the plate.
