The Red Sox are expected to place Plawecki (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game in Tampa Bay, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Boston evidently determined that the left hamstring injury Plawecki sustained in Sunday's game against the Royals was more than a day-to-day concern, so he'll be shut down for at least a week and a half while he heals up. Connor Wong will be promoted from Triple-A Worcester to take Plawecki's spot on the active roster and to serve as the No. 2 catcher behind top backstop Christian Vazquez.