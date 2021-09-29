Plawecki (foot) will start at catcher and bat seventh Wednesday against the Orioles.
Plawecki was hurting coming out of his last start Saturday against the Yankees after being struck in the foot by a pitch, but after three full days to rest up, he looks to be no worse for the wear. Christian Vazquez remains locked in as Boston's No. 1 catcher, but Plawecki has been the superior performer of the two since the All-Star break with an .813 OPS over 35 games.
