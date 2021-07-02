Plawecki (hamstring) could be reinstated from the injured list by the end of the team's current road trip, which runs through Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Plawecki has been on the injured list since June 22 due to a left hamstring strain, and he was initially progressing slowly in his recovery. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old will require any rehab games before he's activated, but he's been feeling better recently and could be back in action in the coming days.