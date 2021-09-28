Plawecki (foot) could be ready to play when the Red Sox open a series against the Orioles in Baltimore.
Plawecki was hit by a pitch on the right foot during Saturday's loss to the Yankees and was unavailable to play Sunday. X-rays came back negative, and the Red Sox are hopeful for a return during the Baltimore series.
