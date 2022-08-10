Plawecki will sit Wednesday against Atlanta, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Plawecki will get a breather after he went 1-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's loss. Reese Mcguire will take over behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale.
