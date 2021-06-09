Plawecki was removed from Tuesday's game against the Astros with a jaw contusion, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
The 30-year-old suffered the jaw bruise when he was struck by a foul tip during the fourth inning. Plawecki should be considered day-to-day, while Christian Vazquez has taken over behind the plate for the Red Sox.
