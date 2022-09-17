Plawecki was designated for assignment after Friday's 2-1 win over the Royals, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Plawecki started Friday and went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter, and he's now been removed from the big-league roster. The 31-year-old appeared primed to serve as the Red Sox's primary catcher after Christian Vazquez was traded to the Astros, but he's been surpassed on the depth chart by Connor Wong and Reese McGuire. Plawecki has appeared in 60 games this year and has a .219/.291/.290 slash line with one home run and 12 RBI.