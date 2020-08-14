Plawecki went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI Thursday against the Rays.
Plawecki was one the few bright spots for the Red Sox on Thursday, with the majority of his production coming on a two-RBI double in the first inning. He also added an RBI knock in the final frame. Plawecki has worked as Christian Vazquez's backup behind the dish, but is hitting .474/.524/.579 across 21 plate appearances this season.
