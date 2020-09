Plawecki went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Plawecki got the Red Sox on the board in the top of the sixth inning, driving in two on a single to left field. The backup catcher has been making the most of his opportunities of late, coming through with a base knock in four of his last five contests. He's driven in six runs over that stretch.