Plawecki has earned a bump in playing time lately, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Plawecki was getting increased playing even before Christian Vazquez landed on the bereavement list Wednesday. "On a team that offensively has struggled the last month or month and 10 days, we need his at-bats. They're quality at-bats. It's not a knock on Christian [Vazquez]. It's actually where we're at," manager Alex Cora said before inserting Plawecki into Wednesday's starting lineup. Plawecki is hitting .385 (15-of-39) since the All-Star break and has made four consecutive starts (one at DH).
