Plawecki exited Sunday's game after being hit by a pitch near his right hand, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Plawecki stayed in the game to run the bases after suffering the injury, but he was replaced behind the plate by Christian Vazquez in the following inning. The exact nature and severity of the injury are unclear. The 29-year-old will get at least one day to recover since the Red Sox have a day off Monday.