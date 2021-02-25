Plawecki is going through the intake process to report to camp Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Plawecki missed the start of camp while on the COVID-19 injured list, though it's not clear if he tested positive for the virus himself or had merely been exposed to someone who else who did. In either case, he'll still have over a month to prepare for the upcoming season, so he should be at minimal risk of missing Opening Day.