Plawecki is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh.

Plawecki will sit for the third game in a row, and for the time being, he looks to be Boston's clear No. 2 catcher behind Reese McGuire. The deadline deal that sent Christian Vazquez to Houston was expected to open up more opportunities for Plawecki, but McGuire -- who was acquired from the White Sox on Aug. 2 -- has performed better than expected with the bat and has at least temporarily earned the No. 1 role.