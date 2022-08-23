Plawecki will start at catcher and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Plawecki appeared to have fallen into the No. 2 role at catcher by the middle of last week, but he'll now pick up his third consecutive start behind the dish while Reese McGuire remains on the bench. Manager Alex Cora appears to be rewarding Plawecki with more playing time after he concluded the weekend series with the Orioles by going 3-for-6 with a run over the final two games.