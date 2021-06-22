Plawecki was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It was reported earlier Tuesday that the backstop was destined for the injured list and now the transaction has been made official. The move is retroactive to Monday, so Plawecki will become eligible to be reinstated July 1, though he may very well need additional time to recover. Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester and is expected to step in as Christian Vazquez's backup for the time being.