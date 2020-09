Plawecki went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored in Friday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Braves.

Plawecki recorded three hits in his second consecutive start behind the dish. He added an RBI single in the 10th inning, but Jeffrey Springs wasn't able to protect the Red Sox's lead. The 29-year-old Plawecki is slashing .342/.381/.468 with a homer, a stolen base, 17 RBI and seven runs scored across 84 plate appearances.