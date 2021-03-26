After Christian Vazquez suffered an eye injury Thursday, as reported by Ian Browne of MLB.com, Plawecki is on hand to fill in if needed.

Vazquez was struck in the face by a thrown ball, causing his sunglasses to shatter, and suffered a laceration under his left eye. The injury is not considered serious, but if Vazquez is unavailable come Opening Day, Plawecki is healthy and set to fill in. He's 4-for-19 with one RBI, one run and three strikeouts over nine spring contests.