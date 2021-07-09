Plawecki (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Phillies, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Plawecki hasn't played since June 20 due to a left hamstring strain. The backstop resumed baseball activities last week and was ultimately able to avoid a rehab assignment. He'll rejoin Boston on Friday and should resume serving as the backup catcher behind Christian Vazquez going forward. Connor Wong was optioned to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding roster move.