Plawecki (hamstring) has resumed running and going through baseball activities, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Manager Alex Cora said that he expects Plawecki to travel with the team on Sunday when the Red Sox travel to Anaheim, and the catcher could be back in action during the series against the Angels, which begins Monday. The 30-year-old has been on the injured list since June 22 due to a left hamstring strain.