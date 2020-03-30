Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Roster rule changes help chances
The Red Sox may keep both Plawecki and Jonathan Lucroy if MLB expands rosters from 26 to 29 players for the first month of an abbreviated season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke had wavered on the notion of keeping three catchers before the coronavirus pandemic forced MLB to halt baseball. He first said he couldn't envision a scenario where they Red Sox retained three catchers, then said he was open to the idea. If MLB adopts the roster expansion as expected, Boston will have the luxury of carrying two backup catchers over the first month of the season, giving Roenicke time to evaluate which is the best fit to back up Christian Vazquez.
