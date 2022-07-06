Plawecki is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Plawecki will stick on the bench for the 14th time in 16 games and continues to see little usage, even by the standards of No. 2 catchers. So long as top backstop Christian Vazquez remains healthy, he'll shoulder a heavy workload behind the plate.
